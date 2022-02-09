Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting suspect in Georgetown County, SLED says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hemingway police officer was charged Wednesday after shooting a suspect after a chase that ended in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Officer Cassandra Dollard, 52, was arrested Wednesday in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to SLED.

Robert Junior Langley, 46, of Folly Grove Road, was pronounced dead at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened after the pursuit involving the Hemingway officer ended in a crash at Chopee and Schoolhouse roads.

At a news conference Wednesday, attorney Bakari Sellers said Langley was unarmed and the chase started because Langley allegedly rolled through a stop sign.

According to SLED, Langley crashed his car into a ditch after a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. An arrest warrant confirms Langley was unarmed and was trying to get out of his car after crashing.

Langley was shot by Dollard one time in the chest, according to the warrant. Dollard had no authority to arrest Langley outside of Williamsburg County.

Dollard said she was in fear of her safety.

