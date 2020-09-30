Officer-involved shooting in Elbert County under investigation

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — GBI said Wednesday they are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Elbert County.

According to GBI, a man called Elbert County 911 threatening to harm himself around 3:51 a.m. Deputies were able to identify the call came from within a cemetery off Rehobath Road in Bowman.

When deputies arrived they contacted a man they believed to be the caller, who was sitting inside of a pickup truck.

Deputies said the man, 33-year-old Mac J. Cunningham, had a handgun and said he intended to harm himself. Deputies then said they attempted to help Cunningham and get him to surrender his gun.

At roughly 5:27 a.m., deputies attempted to break the side window of the truck, at which point shots were fired. GBI said it is unclear if Cunningham actually fired his weapon, but one deputy fired multiple shots.

Cunningham was not injured in the shooting and was taken into custody.

A deputy on scene was injured during the gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released.