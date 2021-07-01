Deputy, 2 Spartanburg Water employees shot near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employee were shot Thursday afternoon near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg.

Officers responded to the shooting scene near Cleveland Park Drive and Amelia Street.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed that one deputy has been shot.

The sheriff said deputy will be OK.

Spartanburg Water System officials said two employees were shot while making sewer line repairs. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

“[I] was having lunch on the table in there and then I heard gunshots. Then the cops came flying down the street and then more cops came and then more cops came and they were trying to get in the house over there and I think they broke the door down. And they fired at least 50 shots, maybe more,” a witness told 7NEWS. “We ran inside into the back bedroom. Sound was just continuous gunfire. … I’m going to go hide in the house now before it happens again because I think the guy is still alive.”

7NEWS crews at the scene said officers are attempting to negotiate with someone inside of a home.

Some roads are blocked near the scene.

SWAT teams are currently on scene and is SLED is also responding, the sheriff said.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.