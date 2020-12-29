Officers searching for suspect following bank robbery in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) — Officers are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Taylors Tuesday afternoon.

According to Patrick Fortenberry with Greer Police, a suspect robbed the Bank of Travelers Rest on Wade Hampton Blvd. around 3:25 p.m.

The male suspect was wearing all black clothing with a blue mask covering his face. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Officers are on the scene attempting to track the suspect who left the bank on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Greer Police at 864-848-2151.

