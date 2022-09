ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle.

The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said.

Anderson County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to help.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.