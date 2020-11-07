One dead after crash on US-25 in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision on US-25 in Greenville County Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to the SCHP, the driver of a 2006 rollback-style wrecker and the driver of a 2019 Hyundai were traveling south on US-25 near East Bowers Road around 1:56 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Corporal Matt Southern confirmed that the driver of the rollback-style wrecker slowed in traffic to perform a u-turn in one of the center median crossovers on the highway when the driver of the Hyundai crashed into them from the rear and was entrapped. The driver of the Hyundai was later pronounced dead. The other driver did not sustain any injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.