One dead after incident near Verdae Blvd. in Greenville, investigation underway

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following an incident near Verdae Boulevard, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s office.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing. Witnesses report hearing several gunshots in the area and around Legacy Park at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

SLED has confirmed they are responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

A 7 News crew is on the scene at this time. We will update this story has more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store