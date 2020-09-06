One dead, one airlifted after Sunday morning crash in Greenville Co.

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was airlifted following a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from SCHP, the collision occurred at 9:28 a.m. on Eastview Rd. near Stewart Lake Rd. in Pelzer.

Troopers said a driver of a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SUV was traveling west on Eastview Rd. when they veered off the left side of the road and struck trees. The driver was entrapped and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

A passenger was also injured in the crash and was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

