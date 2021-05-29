One dead, two injured after shooting at West Asheville Bar

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police said that one man died and two other people injured after a gun fight at a West Asheville bar Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Haywood Road.

Police identified the man as Keith Larnel Blair, 31, of Asheville.

According to police, one of the other victims is in critical condition

Police said they found 30 shell casings and seven vehicles with bullet holes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous text to 847411.