One man airlifted after shooting in Anderson Co., sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an incident that left one man shot and airlifted Saturday afternoon, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Airline Road around 2 p.m. Saturday where they found one adult male that had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Forensic investigators and detectives are responding to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.