One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Anderson Co. on Thursday

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Anderson on Thursday, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Saturday.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, two people were struck by a vehicle at 601 Calhoun Rd. in Belton, S.C. on Thursday, September 24.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday, the coroner’s office announced that one of the victims died. Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson identified the victim as being 52-year-old Butch Keith Barbre, of Piedmont.

The release stated that Barbre died Saturday morning while in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories