One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Anderson Co. on Thursday

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Anderson on Thursday, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Saturday.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, two people were struck by a vehicle at 601 Calhoun Rd. in Belton, S.C. on Thursday, September 24.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday, the coroner’s office announced that one of the victims died. Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson identified the victim as being 52-year-old Butch Keith Barbre, of Piedmont.

The release stated that Barbre died Saturday morning while in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.