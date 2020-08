LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a car accident in Laurens Sunday night, Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse said.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Jeffrey Ravon Smith Jr., of Laurens. Smith was involved in an accident on Swygert St. in Laurens around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma.