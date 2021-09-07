One ‘Wings of the City’ art sculpture could be making a permanent stay in City of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wings of the City Art Exhibit is set to leave Greenville and head to Raleigh at the end of next October, but the City of Greenville is looking at potentially keeping a look-a-like of one of the statues— permanently.

The Wings of the City Art Exhibit includes nine bronze sculptures created by artist Jorge Marin. They’ve been on display in downtown Greenville since early April, and never had plans to stay very long.



“The City of Greenville has been so proud to have been the first on the east coast to host this amazing traveling exhibit,” said City Spokeswoman Beth Brotherton.

She said the exhibits have been incredibly popular. Now they’re not sure if they’re ready to let the statues completely leave just yet.

“And so one of the things that we’re looking at in partnership with the Hispanic Alliance and potentially other donors is how do we keep a piece? Not one of the actual pieces, but how do we keep a piece of this here in Greenville?” Brotherton explained.

She said they’re thinking about asking the artist to create a replica of the most iconic, Wings of Mexico piece.

And while she says right now it’s just an idea, it’s one that’s generated a lot of talk.

“As we focus on the art that is here in Greenville and being yet another reason why people would want to come travel here, this seemed like a great way to kind of commemorate the time that the exhibits spent here in Greenville and keep a piece of it with us,” said Brotherton.

She said there are lots of steps between now and actually making it happen.

“Talking to the artist, making sure this is something that he would be willing to do and replicate for us,” Brotherton said. “We would need to find a location for this. There’s a lot of approval processes both the arts in public places commission and city council ultimately that would need to decide if this is something we could do here.”

7 News reached out to the Hispanic Alliance for comment on the potential plans. We are still waiting to hear back.