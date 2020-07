GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools confirmed nearly a third of their student population has enrolled in their Virtual Program for the fall.

Director of Media Relations Tim Waller said just over 23,000 students have enrolled in the program. Waller added this is a preliminary number and the final exact number may not be available for several days.

There were nearly 77,000 students in Greenville County Schools duringthe 2019-2020 school year.