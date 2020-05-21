Over 29,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 29,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending May 16 totaled 29,446, a decrease of 3,067 claims from the week prior. The total represents the fifth decrease of recorded claims since mid-March. Over the last nine weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 515,595.

Greenville County had the most claims with 2,845, followed by Charleston County with 2,505 and Richland County with 2,279.

Nearly 39 million people have filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.