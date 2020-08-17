Over $700K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — More than $700,000 has been raised for the funeral service of a slain 5-year-old boy in North Carolina whose death has captured national attention.

The donations poured into a GoFundMe page organized by Gwen Hinnant, who identifies herself on the website as Cannon Hinnant’s grandmother.

Cannon’s funeral was held Thursday, days after the boy was fatally shot in the family’s driveway as he rode his bike. A neighbor has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Some have taken to social media to claim that race was a factor in Cannon’s death. Police warned Friday about false information circulating on social media about the case. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories