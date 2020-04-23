Over 73,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance last week

Initial unemployment claims by county for the week ending in April 18 (Photo Courtesy South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 73,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending April 18 totaled 73,116. The total represents the first decrease of recorded claims since mid-March. Over the last five weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 341,730.

The agency said call center hours have been extended until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Greenville County had the most claims with 8,894, followed by Horry County with 7,867 and Charleston County with 6,134.

Roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.