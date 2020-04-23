Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union

Over 73,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance last week

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Initial unemployment claims by county for the week ending in April 18 (Photo Courtesy South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 73,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending April 18 totaled 73,116. The total represents the first decrease of recorded claims since mid-March. Over the last five weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 341,730.

The agency said call center hours have been extended until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Greenville County had the most claims with 8,894, followed by Horry County with 7,867 and Charleston County with 6,134.

Roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories