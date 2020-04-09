Over 85,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance last week

Initial unemployment claims by county for the week ending in April 2. (Photo Courtesy South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 85,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending April 4 totaled 85,018. The total represents a 31.09% increase over the previous week and a 4,159% increase over the week of March 14.

Horry County had the most claims with 10,098, followed by Greenville County with 9,918 and Charleston County with 7,315.

The agency said they have processed a total of 180,928 claims over the past three weeks and over $18 million has been paid to South Carolinians in that time. The total paid out is prior to additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the money from CARES Act.

Additionally, the agency said call center staff has increased by 400% in the past two weeks.

According to the Associated Press, roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.