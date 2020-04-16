Over 87,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance last week

Initial unemployment claims by county for the week ending in April 11. (Photo Courtesy South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 87,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending April 11 totaled 87,686. The total represents a 3.14% increase over the previous week and a 4,293% increase over the week of March 14.

Greenville County had the most claims with 10,378, followed by Spartanburg County with 7,258 and Horry County with 7,930.

The agency said they have processed a total of 268,614 claims over the past four weeks.