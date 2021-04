ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Overnight road closures return to parts of I-26 in Buncombe and Henderson counties Thursday and Friday nights.

North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to close I-26 West from U.S. 25 Business to Long Shoals Road at 8 p.m. on Thursday night, and I-26 East from Long Shoals Road to U.S. Business at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Transportation officials ask drivers to obey all posted traffic signs and remain alert in work zones.