Pacolet celebrates completion of Veterans Memorial Park

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – A special project honoring Upstate veterans finally made it to the finish line on Saturday after four years in the making.

The Pacolet Veterans Memorial Park was made official Saturday afternoon. It’s located between the Pacolet Library and Pacolet Elementary School.

Members of the Pacolet Lions Club set out several years ago to make the park a reality in order to honor veterans in the area that have served the country. It’s the first of it’s kind in the Spartanburg County town.

Collecting the funds for the project wasn’t a simple task, and the Pacolet Lions Club relied solely on donations to make it possible. Today they celebrated the completion of that vision from years ago.

“Veterans in any community should be honored,” said Billy Goslett, President of the Pacolet Lions Club. “And we have a very rich heritage here in Pacolet all the way back to even before World War I.”

Spartanburg County School District 3 owns the land that the park sits on and are allowing it to be used free of charge.