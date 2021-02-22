Pall Corporation bringing 400+ jobs to Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Pall Corporation is bringing over 400 new jobs to Spartanburg County.

According to a release, Pall will invest more than $30 million into a new facility that will support the development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, including a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pall Corporation said they serve customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and works with clients to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies.

The facility will be located at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan and is expected to be operational in May of this year.

For those interested in applying for the new jobs click here.