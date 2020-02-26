Palmetto Poll results unveiled at Clemson ahead of SC Democratic primary

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The results of the Palmetto Poll were unveiled at Clemson University’s Social Media Listening Center ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary.

This is the first year faculty members at Clemson utilized social media analytics in tandem with the Palmetto Poll. The poll serves as a university-based and public opinion survey that provides data about the Democratic primary, including a prediction on the winner of the Democratic presidential primary election.

Out of a pool of 650 voters, nearly 35% of voters said they would choose Joe Biden. Coming in second was Tom Steyer with 17%, and Bernie Sanders came in third with 13%.

Researchers said the majority of those polled were female (65%) and African-American (67%).

The Democratic primary election will be held this Saturday, Feb. 29 in South Carolina.