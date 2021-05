Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to rookies Deonte Brown (77) and Brady Christensen during NFL football rookie minicamp in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they would return to Wofford College for training camp.

This marks the 26 year the Panthers have held training camp in Spartanburg. Camp is slated to begin on July 27 and continue into August.

The Panthers first held camp in Spartanburg for their inaugural season in 1995.