SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s not every day in Spartanburg County that you see a peacock roaming around a residential neighborhood.

But video sent to us by Marlee Lazunza shows just that. In the video above you can see the peacock wondering through the streets of Duncan Park Monday afternoon.

Peacocks are social birds but can get territorial and aggressive, so it’s best not to approach the peacock if you spot it and instead call Animal Control.