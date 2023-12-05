GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedrestain died after being hit Monday evening in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. on US 25 at Gettysburg Street.

Troopers said a 1999 Honda sedan was traveling south on US 25 as a pedestrian was trying to cross the road, which resulted in the Honda hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they died early Tuesday morning. Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.