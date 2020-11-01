Pedestrian hit, killed in Greenville County crash, troopers say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating several individuals who are wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

The list of the wanted individuals is as follows: Christopher Adam Martin is a 43 year old male with a last known address in Forest City. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering and Larceny after Breaking/Entering.

Nathan Anthony Wright is a 25 year old male with a last known address in Ellenboro. He is wanted on 2 charges of Felony Larceny.

Todd McKinley Mann Jr is a 24 old male with a last known address in Forest City. He is wanted on charges for Breaking/Entering a Trailer, Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Larceny, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, Order for Arrest (OFA) Habitual Felon, OFA Larceny of Motor Vehicle, OFA Flee/Elude Arrest, OFA Possess Methamphetamine, OFA Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz, OFA Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle, OFA Possession of Stolen Goods x 2, OFA Identity Theft x 2, OFA Financial Card Theft, OFA Breaking and/or Entering, Larceny after Break/Enter.

Michael Andrew McDaniel is a 33 year old male with a last known address in Ellenboro. He is wanted on charges for Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Eathean Andrew Towery is a 20 year old male with a last known address in Bostic. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering X 3 and Larceny after Break/Enter X 3.

Christopher Ryan Towery is a 22 year old male with a last known address in Bostic. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering, Larceny after Break/Enter, and Misdemeanor Larceny.

Walker Lee Kirkpatrick is a 47 year old male with a last known address in Mooresboro. He is wanted for on charges for Possession of Firearm by Felon, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, and Larceny of a Firearm.