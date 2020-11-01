Pedestrian hit, killed in Greenville County crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run on SC-183 Saturday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was trying to cross SC-183 (Cedar Lane Road) near Oak Hill Drive around 5:56 p.m. Saturday night when the collision occurred.
A release from SCHP states that the driver of a 2008 BMW, identified as 20-year-old Robert Carl Larson, was traveling north on SC-183 when he struck the pedestrian and left the scene.
Troopers later located Larson, and the incident remains under investigation.