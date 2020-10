SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Spartanburg over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

Accounting to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, 48-year-old Samuel Robert Black, of Spartanburg, was struck and killed at the intersection of US 176 and Hwy 56 around 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Black was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.