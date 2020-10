SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Asheville Highway Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Trooper Joel Hovis, a pedestrian was traveling east on Asheville Highway roughly six miles north of Spartanburg around 9:49 p.m on Sunday when a Chevy Pickup, also traveling east, struck and killed the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

