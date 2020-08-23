Person of interest identified in Townville double homicide, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in regards to Saturday’s double homicide in Townville, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking for McKenzie Maxine Carey, alson known as “Trudy”. Carey is approximately 5’4″, 120 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

This comes after two bodies were found inside of a camper in Townville Saturday afternoon. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victims had suffered gunshot wounds.

If you have information regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts, please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-49934.

