SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Libby.

Libby is a two-month-old cocker Spinale, Chihuahua mix. She will fit in perfectly with any family.

She is scheduled to get spayed on Wednesday. However, you can visit her on Monday and Tuesday and take her home on Wednesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Libby, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Libby just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.