Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Enjoying the sounds and sites of Motown provides you with an opportunity to support youth in the community in Greenville. The Phillis Wheatley Dwight Woods Reparatory theater presents “Motown Sound” April 29 and 30.

The children from the Dwight Woods Reparatory theater program here at the center woke up early to give viewers a preview of what you will see on Friday at 7 and Saturday at 3 and 7.

Organizers said the community center is always a source of support for families in this neighborhood economically, educationally and even financially. On display will be the culture of the Motown era in music with song and dance.

The program teaches social and life skills through discipline and teamwork and organizers say it is greatly aided in keeping highschoolers in the classroom and attending college in high rates.

