PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - New images have been released of a surf and skate park with an amphitheater coming to Myrtle Beach. The building is expected to start this year.

The company, American Surf Parks, plans to build a surf park and amphitheater on the 20 acres of land between the sports center and Grissom Parkway. City council approved the 15-year lease agreement in May of last year.