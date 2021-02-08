Pickens Co. bounces back one year after severe flooding

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–One year ago, many Pickens County residents had properties under water, and some were evacuated for safety. Now county leaders said they have made great strides in recovery efforts.

“I’ll just be honest with you, I’ve lived in this county my entire life, and I’ve never seen that type of flooding,” said Billy Gibson, Director of Pickens County Emergency Services.

Pickens County Public Works said approximately 29 county maintained roads, closed during flooding on February 6, 2020.

“With regard to the February 6th flooding in 2020, it was quite monumental here in Pickens County,” Gibson said. “Of course the single biggest thing that we dealt with here in Pickens County, was the Saluda River and the small tributaries that feed into those. And that was the single biggest thing we had. It was something that nobody had ever dealt with before,” he added.

“This was all under water. This was covered in water. It was up this high,” said Dennis Reinert, a resident.

Water was up to Reinert’s hip as he stood in his Pickens County backyard.

“Like a lake. It was all flooded. It was all covered with water, the whole thing all the way down,” he said.

The intense flood waters caused some infrastructure damages to Pickens County roads. Multiple culverts were washed out, as well.

“Multiple culverts were washed out, leaving the roads undermined and closed. This list includes, but is not limited to, Windmont Road, Sandalwood Road, Sweetbriar Way, Cedar Hill Rd, Ivey Hayes Road, and North Homestead Road. Some of these areas required hydrology studies and major reparation efforts,” said Mack Kelly, Director of Pickens County Public Works.

“We estimate the cost of damages, was well over $200,000. We were able to get some reimbursement back from FEMA,” said Gibson. “We actually had damage to several roads, of course our first concern was evacuation, the life safety to make sure folks were getting out of harms way. But we also had some infrastructure damage, several roads that were washed out. We had two in particular, Windmont Road and Sandalwood Road, that were washed out for several months, until those roads could be repaired,” he said.

Gibson said some living along the Saluda River were advised to evacuate for safety. They saw most of the issues in neighborhoods surrounding the river.

“The Quail Haven subdivision, the issue we had there is, the Georgia Creek Tributary runs right along the edge of the subdivision there. And it’s prone to flood when we get rains like that, and then the Saluda is just right down from that. So, the Saluda was flooded, there was no room for all of that run off out of Georgia’s creek to go to,” Gibson said.

That creek runs right through Reinert’s backyard. The water from his property also went into his neighbor’s home across the road which caused major damages.

“They lived here with me for eight months because they had no place to go,” Reinert said.

Now that a year has passed, Gibson said everything affected by the storm has been repaired.

“One thing that we have done, our roads and bridges crews, is we’ve gone in and we’ve tried to clear out all of the county responsibility of any of the culverts and things of that nature,” Gibson said. “There’s certainly only so much that we can do on private property. We can try to assist with diverting water, fixing our side of the problem, but again work on private property is very difficult for us to do,” he said.

However, the county is still looking at ways to find a permanent solution for the flood issues surrounding the Quail Haven community.

“They’ve known about it forever. They’ve gotten no where this far,” Reinert said.

“Well we have met as a county staff to discuss Quail Haven. We haven’t gotten to the point where we’ve met with the residents just yet. I think our initial meeting is to determine what help is available out there. How we can help facilitate that and hopefully get that to the residents,” Gibson said. “ We’ve tried to make sure all of our infrastructure is working properly. Our roads and bridges have been there, they’ve cleaned out all of the culverts, the ditches, and things like that to make sure that water is going where it should. The second step that we have done, is we have met internal as a county staff. Of course how big the problem is, and then determine what help we can find available for the folks that live there, and how we can facilitate that. and that’s where we are right now today,” he explained.

Gibson said they received $180,000 reimbursement from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for the storm. Kelly said approximately 45 work orders were also completed from the flood event.