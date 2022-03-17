PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – People in Pickens County may soon be able to vote on whether alcohol sales should happen on Sundays in the county.

County Council is looking at a referendum on Sunday alcohol sales.

“Currently, there’s not the ability to have Sunday alcohol sales in areas outside of some municipalities. So, in other words, in areas within the county,” said Roy Costner III, Vice-Chair of Pickens County Council.

On an average day, a drink on the rocks is legal in Pickens County, but you’d better stock up before Sunday.

“So, in other words on Sunday, those folks who may be traveling to the lake and they want to stop by and grab an adult beverage somewhere, they have to go to within the municipalities of Easley, or Pickens, or Clemson–is where you can go do that. Which kind of sets an unfair competitive advantage for those businesses that are trying to sell,” he said.

Take Spanglers Convenience Store for example–due to county rules, they can’t get a license to sell on Sundays. The store owner said they applied but were told they can’t since they are in the county and not in the city.

“We have a lot that does come in trying to buy it, just not thinking about us not selling on Sundays, and I think we’re actually losing a lot of money by not selling on Sundays,” said Joni Moon, Cashier at Spanglers Convenience Store.

TJ Spirits Liquor Store next door, also spoke to 7NEWS about its policy.

“The law is that we have to close on Sundays,” said Sandie Cantrell, Clerk at TJ Spirits. “Sundays I’m pretty sure we’d do pretty good,” she said.

Some residents said they have been frustrated.

“There’s certain locations you can buy alcohol, and then in certain locations you can not buy alcohol,” said John Boggs, a resident. “I think it’s something that you should give the people their choice whether they want to buy alcohol on Sundays, not just make it behind certain lines,” he said.

“Like on my birthday, we went to a restaurant, and they couldn’t sell alcohol,” said Cassie Westbrook, a resident. “So, it really stinks because one of my favorite restaurants we couldn’t buy alcohol,” she said. “I just didn’t eat there–I went to a different restaurant.”

Councilman Costner said several businesses reached out and asked if the county council would talk about it.

“All we’re voting on is not whether you can have Sunday alcohol sales or not. We’re not voting on whether you can have it or not. But we’re voting on whether we are going to put it on a referendum to let the people decide. In other words, of the 120,000 plus people that live in Pickens County and those that can vote, those are the ones who are going to be able to make the choices, whether we are going to make Sunday alcohol sales legal or not,” he said.

Costner said they have to begin the process now, to decide if they will allow people to voice their opinion.

People are remaining hopeful.

“Leave it up to the people,” Boggs said.

Pickens County Council will have a second reading on the referendum at its council meeting on April 4th.

Costner said in order to get this matter on the referendum, the county must have three readings first.