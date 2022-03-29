PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Some families in Pickens County are still picking up the pieces, after a storm ravaged parts of the area last week. Now more rain is expected this week.

Some people who spoke with 7NEWS, said it still looks like a bomb went off in their neighborhood.

“It looked like a bomb went off, before they started cleaning up,” said Phil Rackley, Pickens County homeowner.

Rackley’s more than two acre property is still left with broken shingles, pieces of buildings, and valuables scattered everywhere.

“It done damaged all over the land, every bit of it. There’s stuff thrown up in those woods up there–probably take six months to go through and find it,” Rackley said.

Rackley’s two car garage was filled with prized possessions, like Mustang car parts from back in the 70’s. The garage flipped over.

“Mustang parts from all the way back in the 70s. Parts you can’t hardly find no more,” Rackley said. “It’s probably thousands and thousands worth of parts piled in there,” he said.

The worst part, he said, is that the damage was only about a foot away from where his grandson was, during the storm. The flipped garage is still close to the home.

“It’s just scary it didn’t hit it,” Rackley said. “It could’ve took that whole corner house out with him with it,” he said.

Rackley’s son Shane said his six-year-old son is staying somewhere else due to what’s left.

“I miss my son. He just turned six-years-old. “Like I was telling you earlier, this is just a hazard and I can’t have him here. He’s a curious little boy,” said Shane Rackley.

The storm also damaged seven of Rackley’s cars, and the roof to his home.

“It will have to be redone completely. All the shingles, half of them blown off,” Rackley said.

Rackley’s son is staying next door, and he said the storm messed up that home too.

It’s a similar story with others in that area. Pickens County Emergency Services said the American Red Cross is helping with temporary housing and some repairs.

“First, our main goal is to try to get people back on their feet as quickly as possible. The night of, we were worried about life safety issues. Now, we’re just worried about folks being able to get their lives back to normal, as much as we possibly can–help them to do that,” said Billy Gibson, Director of Emergency Services with Pickens County.

“The Red Cross currently has six open cases. The night of the storm, they helped several people with temporary housing. The six cases they have open, they’re still working through that,” Gibson said.

Gibson said groups have helped, and are still helping.

“They’ve already reached out to some faith-based organizations. We have our Southern Baptist Men’s Disasters teams that are available, also the Methodist Men’s Disaster team they were out there,” Gibson said.

Gibson said others may still have damage.

“I do not have the total numbers yet, of exactly how many households have damage, but the majority of those do have insurance, and that is one of the things that we’ve ask of the residents to find out–who are those that have resources available to help get them back on their feet, and of course try to provide assistance to them as much as possible, but especially those who may not have insurance,” Gibson said.

Rackley said the potential for future storms is a little concerning. He said after all the damage he has seen, he hopes things will get fixed, as soon as possible.

“I hope because ain’t nobody can answer for somebody else, and when I seen all of it, I don’t wish that on nobody. If I didn’t even like them, I wouldn’t even wish that on them. I just wouldn’t,” Rackley said. “It’s a horrible thing, because we’ve got people in this neighborhood that didn’t bother a soul and now all they can do is hang their head, they can’t do much,” he said.

Gibson said if anyone is still in need of help, you can contact the American Red Cross, or the county emergency management directly at 864-898-5945. You can also visit their website.

Gibson also said they’re still assessing and collecting data, to determine if the county is eligible for funding from FEMA or the State Emergency Management Department.