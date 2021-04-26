Piedmont man charged with murder

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 20-year-old Piedmont man was charged with murder on Sunday, deputies announced.

According to the sheriff’s office, Russel Wydell Gilliam Jr. was charged in connection with the death a man found in the woods behind 101 Palamon Street.

Deputies claimed Gilliam stabbed the victim multiple times following a verbal altercation that happened at the residence on April 17. The identify of the victim is unknown at this time.

Gilliam was also charged possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.