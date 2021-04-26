Piedmont man charged with murder

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Greenville County Detention Center)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 20-year-old Piedmont man was charged with murder on Sunday, deputies announced.

According to the sheriff’s office, Russel Wydell Gilliam Jr. was charged in connection with the death a man found in the woods behind 101 Palamon Street.

Deputies claimed Gilliam stabbed the victim multiple times following a verbal altercation that happened at the residence on April 17. The identify of the victim is unknown at this time.

Gilliam was also charged possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store