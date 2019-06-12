2 bodies, plane wreckage from Oconee Co. found in Florida lake

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – After a several hour search in central Florida, a plane was found with the bodies of two Seneca men inside.

Florida officials told 7News that the plane took off from Oconee County at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Oconee County officials said the four-seater Cessna plane belonged to the Golden Corner Flying Club, and anyone within the club could fly the plane.

“If in fact this rumor is true, this will be detrimental to Oconee County, the Golden Corner Flying Club and everyone who frequents here,” said Amanda Brock who is the County Administrator.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the two men found inside of the plane were from Seneca.

The FAA released a statement stating the plane landed at Orlando Executive Airport and took off again, headed for New Smyrna Beach when the pilot called in that fuel was not getting to the engine.

Florida officials searched for the plane all afternoon before discovering the plane and two bodies in the early evening.

Officials on the ground in Florida said the cause of the crash is believed to be from fuel issues.

Golden Corner Flying Club released the following statement:



Our thoughts, prayers and hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of our downed pilot and his passenger. At this tragic time, we request that everyone respect the privacy and dignity of the families.

Golden Corner Flying Club is waiting on the results of investigations being conducted by Law Enforcement, the FAA and the NTSB. Our club is and will cooperate fully to determine the cause of the accident.

Maitland Police said they do not plan on releasing the victims’ names at this time.

The FAA will continue to investigate the crash.