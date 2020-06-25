Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Health care workers say they need more plasma donations from people who have had the Coronavirus and recovered from it.

Dr. Jeffery Edenfield from Prisma Health said at the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, they had enough plasma.

However, with the uptick the Upstate is seeing, there’s not a greater need for plasma , but fewer donations.

“This convalescent plasma is extremely safe and I really do believe that it does help a subset of persons that do get it,” Dr. Edenfield said. “I would just implore us all, if you’ve been exposed and you’ve recovered, that you consider calling The Blood Connection to make an appointment to donate plasma.”

The Medical Director of The Blood Connection, Robert Rainer, says one donation can help up to four people with the Coronavirus.

He also says that there are two specific types that they are more in need of.

“The other issue we have is blood types,” Rainer said. “This is blood type specific so B patients and AB patients, definitely have a shortage for them because we have to match their blood and different things like that.”

To donate, The Blood Connection is asking that you provide documentation of a positive COVID-19 test.

To make an appointment, click here.