Pleasant Valley neighbors are calling on Greenville City Leaders to add traffic calming measures to roadway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville city leaders are working with people who live in the Pleasant Valley area to make their roads safer.

Nearly four years ago, 15-year-old Takevis Rucker was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike along Old Augusta Road in Pleasant Valley. Following his death, Rucker’s mother filed a lawsuit with SCDOT, which just recently settled with the City of Greenville. But, Rucker’s mother still wants to make sure changes are put in place along the road so no other kid loses their life.

Community activist Bruce Wilson lives in the area of Pleasant Valley. He said one death is too many.

“It’s time to start seeing some change in this area,” Wilson said. “Because this stretch of road is dangerous, and we know that a lot of children who travel this road are either going to this elementary school or simply going to this elementary school after hours to play basketball and things like that.”

He said after Rucker’s death, the city did put lights along the road to make it brighter.

“But it’s still dark out here. It’s terrible. So that needs to be corrected,” Wilson said. “There’s no signage out here, no school walks if you look at it, and the speed limit is another issue.”

Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for the City of Greenville said the city has a system on how to do it.

“The neighborhood has reached out to the city and asked us, ‘what can we do?’ ‘What’s the process to making this safer?’ ‘How do we get people to slow down in our neighborhood?'” explained Brotherton.

Thursday night, city leaders hosted a virtual presentation showing neighbors in Pleasant Valley the steps to go about getting traffic calming equipment installed in their neighborhood.

It starts with a request, followed by an application, and then signatures from neighbors to get on board.

Thursday night’s meeting showed neighbors in Pleasant Valley the roadmap to making their neighborhood safer.

“Allowing them to interact with our traffic engineers so they can learn more about potentially getting speed humps or medians put in place, other things that can create a safer neighborhood,” said Brotherton.

Until those measures are taken, Brotherton said the city is working on a neighborhood slow zone campaign to create signs for neighborhoods encouraging cars to drive the signed speed limit.

Brotherton said the City of Greenville is willing to work with all communities across the area to make roadways safer. They’ll be holding a public informational meeting on Thursday, March 11th, to get the word out on how all neighborhoods can request traffic calming measures to make roadways safer.

To learn more about adding traffic calming measures to your neighborhood, click here.