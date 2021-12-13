Police arrest 2 men following fight at Asheville park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man assaulted another man with rebar during a fight after which both men were arrested by Asheville Police.

According to the Asheville Police Department, on the afternoon of Dec. 10 at officers responded to reports of one man choking another and a fight in progress in Pritchard Park that involved weapons.

When police arrived, Timothy Faillace, 32, of Florida, was holding William Paap, 49, of Asheville, down on a park bench with his head against a brick wall, officers said. His head was bleeding.

Investigators determined Faillace struck Paap with the rebar pole just after Paap punched a female victim in the face.

Both men were arrested and taken to Buncombe County Detention Center, according to APD. Paap was first taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Faillace was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and received a bond for $50,000, officers said. Paap was charged with assault on a female and he also had open warrants from New Hanover County, N.C. His bond is $3,200.