Police release new details in hit-and-run death of woman, dog in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville Police determined the vehicle used in a hit-and-run that killed a woman and her dog Saturday was stolen, the city announced Tuesday.

Police said they have a suspect in custody for the theft of the vehicle and are waiting on forensics/search warrants to determine if the suspect was the driver at the time of the hit-and-run.

38-year-old Brittany Langley Lawson, of Greenville, and her dog were struck and killed in the hit-and-run on Augusta St. early Saturday morning.

Police said Lawson and her dog were running on Augusta St. near the intersection of Augusta Place just after 7 a.m. when a dark SUV crossed oncoming lanes of traffic, drove onto the sidewalk, and struck them.

Lawson and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Cretsinger, who lives right next to the hit-and-run scene, said witnessing something like this was horrific.

Cretsinger said, “They tell me the SUV was all the way up against this tree but I still couldn’t even see it at that point, but said they were going to be here awhile because it was a deceased person.”

Adding, “It was a horrible, horrible scene to wake up to, and then you find out that somebody didn’t even stick around to see if the pedestrian or the dog was even ok.”