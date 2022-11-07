GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave.

The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone.

Police said the man left behind included counterfeit money, a stolen handgun, and illegal drugs.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact us at the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8405.