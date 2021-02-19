Premier Lab Services needs Greenville area participants for COVID-19 variant study

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Researchers at Premier Medical Lab in Greenville are working to put an end to the pandemic, and they need your help. If you’re currently battling the Coronavirus, you could be a part of the solution as the lab is collecting COVID-19 samples and the bigger the study pool, the more accurate the research.

Technical Supervisor at Premier Medical Lab Services, Stewart Holt, is working to learn more about the three variant strains of COVID-19.

“It’s been very interesting working with state and local agencies to help sequence any new variants that we’re seeing pop up here in the state,” said Holt.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are three mutations.

“So the Research and Development team here at Premier is actively enrolling people for study participants in order to help the fight against COVID-19,” Holt said.

That includes the U.K. variant, the South African strain, and the Brazilian variant.

“We have drive-thru capabilities where people come through and get their samples tested,” Holt said. “And if you test positive, you become a good candidate for our Research and Development studies.”

However, if you donate your sample… You won’t learn if you in fact have contracted one of the variants. You’ll simply be providing your sample to be put toward research to help fight against the Coronavirus.

“As long as you’ve tested positive over the last three to four days, you’re a good participant for our studies,” said Holt.

The more samples, the better.

“The more participation we have, the more samples we can process,” Holt said. “The bigger the sample pool, and the better validity our studies can be.”

And the lab has the capability to process thousands.

“Premier has been in the molecular diagnostic space for about ten years now,” Holt said. “We have the capabilities of processing up to 300-thousand COVID samples a day.”

Holt said you can also be compensated for participating. How much you receive depends on the sample you provide.

“We have a saliva sample procedure; we also have a naris sample you can submit and also nasopharyngeal,” said Holt.

Participants can earn up to $200-dollars for nasopharyngeal samples which is the ones that go up your nose.

“The saliva and naris samples we’ll reimburse up to $100-dollars,” said Holt.

The lab is also looking for other candidates.

“Another ideal participant for our Research and Development study would be individuals who have been vaccinated but then test positive for COVID-19.”

With the lab’s capabilities, your sample could be a part of the answer in detecting what creates the mutations in the Coronavirus genome, and how scientists can work to make sure vaccines cover them moving forward.

If you think you’d be a good candidate and would like to participate in Premier Medical Laboratory Service’s variant study, click here.

If you’re in need of a COVID test, click here.