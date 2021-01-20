Pres. Trump commutes sentence of convicted Greenville bank robber

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – President Donald Trump announced 73 pardons overnight and commuted the sentences of 70 people, including one man convicted for multiple armed bank robberies in Greenville County.

According to a statement issued by the White House Press Secretary, President Trump commuted the sentence of Monstsho Eugene Vernon on January 20, 2021, which was supported by acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and the Office of the Pardon Attorney.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ records show that Vernon was charged with multiple armed bank robberies in Greenville County in 2001, was denied an appeal in Greenville County in 2010 and 2019 and is currently in prison in North Carolina at Butner Low FCI. He had been set to be released in January of 2035.

Regarding President Trump’s decision to reduce Vernon’s sentence, the White House’s statement said, “Mr. Vernon has served over 19 years in prison for committing a string of armed bank robberies in Greenville, South Carolina. Evidence showed that numerous of these offenses involved him carrying BB guns rather than genuine firearms. While incarcerated, Mr. Vernon has worked steadily, programmed well, and recovered from a bout of cancer.”

Court records in 2001 say Vernon was armed with a machine gun while committing his crimes.

Among the pardons President Trump issued for 73 people, a few high profile individuals are Steve Bannon, his former Chief Strategist and rapper Lil Wayne.

Bannon has been charged with misleading investigators following an investigation into donations meant to fund building a border wall. Lil Wayne pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.