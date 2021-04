In this April 15, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Voters who served in the military have long leaned toward Republicans. But there are signs that Biden may have cut into that advantage last year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — President Biden is expected to take part in a virtual tour of the electric vehicle battery facility, Proterra, in Greenville.

The purpose of the tour is to highlight the need for the American Jobs Plan’s infrastructure investments, including $25 billion for zero-emissions vehicles and $20 billion for electric school busses. Biden is expected to deliver remarks following the tour.

The visit is expected take place at 2:45 p.m.