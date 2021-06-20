President Biden to visit Raleigh to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Raleigh to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden is scheduled to visit on Thursday.

The president’s visit will be one day after the first of four drawings for the $1 million lottery prize. The series of cash drawings is for those who have been vaccinated in North Carolina.

Biden had set a 4th of July target of hitting 70 percent in each state for at least partial vaccination.

Overall, about 168 million American adults, or 65.1% of the U.S. population 18 years and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped significantly from a high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago, jeopardizing Biden’s ability to hit the 70% mark.

One of his goals has been reached as 300 million shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.

