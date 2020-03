President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSPA) – President Trump approved North Carolina’s disaster declaration for areas impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration makes federal funding available for the state, local governments and certain private nonprofits for emergency protective measures.

Additional declarations and designations may be made at a later date upon the request of North Carolina.