President Trump set to discuss healthcare during Charlotte visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump will visit the Queen City Thursday to discuss his plan for quality, low-cost healthcare, his campaign said.

Trump will arrive at the Air National Guard before speaking at the Duke Energy hanger at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

This will be the president’s fifth recent visit to North Carolina in what is clearly becoming a pivotal state in deciding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He has already made stops in Asheville, Winston-Salem, Wilmington, and Fayetteville.

The president’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, made a campaign stop in Charlotte Wednesday where he participated in a discussion at a Black Economic Summit.

Biden made multiple verbal attacks on President Trump, accusing him of using the Justice Department as his own law firm. He said Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been ‘criminal.’

President Trump’s last visit to Charlotte came on the first day of the scaled-down Republican National Convention in August.

