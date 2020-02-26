President Trump to detail US coronavirus efforts, Schumer seeks $8.5B

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

U.S.President Donald Trump points to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat.

Trump plans to hold a news conference late Wednesday to talk about what the U.S. is doing to prepare for the virus.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion. Trump’s 6 p.m. news conference will be at the White House with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store